UGC NET 2024: Admit Card Released For August 21-23 Exam

On August 17, 2024, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, released the UGC NET June 2024 admit card. For the exam dates of August 21, 22, and 23, 2024, the hall passes have been made available.

Applicants who plan to take the test can obtain their admit card by visiting ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the UGC NET official website.

On the day, shift, time, and discipline specified on the admit card, the candidate must download the admit card from the NTA website and show up for the exam at the designated centre.

How to download?

Applicants can use their application number and birthdate to download their admission card.

-Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website of UGC NET.

-Select the link for the UGC NET June 2024 admit card that is displayed on the homepage.

-Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.

-When you hit submit, your admit card will show up on the screen.

-Examine and save the admit card.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

UGC NET 2024



The dates of the 2024 UGC NET test are set for August 21 to September 4, 2024. For 83 individuals, the test will be administered via computer-based testing. There will be two shifts for the examination: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the first shift, and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the second.