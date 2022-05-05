UGC introduces physical activity, Students Services Centre to ensure vigorous campus life

New Delhi: Ensuring a vibrant campus life, participation in sports activities, and developing a Students Services Centre (SSC) for managing problems related to stress and emotional adjustment, are among the new guidelines framed by the UGC for the promotion of physical fitness in higher educational institutions.

"The main objective of these guidelines is to promote physical fitness and sports activities among students, inculcate a positive attitude and develop a supportive network of students. These are essential to strengthen the mental well-being of students to safeguard themselves against different kinds of stress, pressure, and behaviour issues they face," said University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

According to the "Guidelines for Promotion of Physical Fitness, Sports, Students' Health, Welfare, Psychological and Emotional Well Being at Higher Educational Institutions of India", physical activity is not mandatory currently in spite of higher education institutions having sufficient human resources and infrastructure for such activities.

"It is a great irony that sports fee is charged from each of the students admitted in the institution but participation in sports activity or utilisation of sports facilities is done by only one or two per cent of the total strength of the students in a higher education institution," the guidelines said.

"Keeping in view the fact that sufficient physical activity is indispensable for developing a healthy body, participation in physical or any sports activity needs to be ensured for each student of the institution," it added.

The higher education regulator has said every HEI shall have a Students Services Centre (SSC) responsible for dealing with and managing the problems related to stress and emotional adjustment.

"It shall have the standardised, systematic arrangements within the relevant provision of ordinances to provide requisite support to students especially from rural backgrounds, female students, students from divergent cultural backgrounds, and students with special needs," it said.

The guidelines noted that a lively campus life for students is also an essential component of a good teaching-learning environment, judicious assessment systems, and fair and equitable treatment to all.

"It may come through opportunities related to academic as well as co-curricular activities besides having linkages with society and ecology through field training, job placement activities, educational tours, and summer internships.

"The various spaces for cultural activities should also be created for community services and building national spirit with a larger humanistic perspective," it said.

The guidelines have been framed with special emphasis to promote physical fitness and sports activities for students, creating safeguards against academic pressure, peer pressure, behavioural issues, stress, career concerns, depression, and other issues pertaining to the mental health of students; to inculcate positive thinking and emotions in the student community and to promote a positive and supportive network for students.

"All HEIs in India may make or amend their ordinances, regulatory provisions, and other rules accordingly to ensure that the directions given in these guidelines are implemented in the best interest of students," the commission said.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:11 AM IST