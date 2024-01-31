UGC Grants Extension For Validity Of Two MPhil Programs

UGC | File Photo

University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted an extension of the validity for MPhil programmes in clinical psychology and psychiatric social work until the 2025-2026 academic year. The surprise judgement that was made on Tuesday is in direct opposition to the norms 2022 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree), which forbid universities and colleges from providing MPhil programmes.

Recognition of crucial roles in mental health

The UGC, in a notice, emphasised the critical role played by clinical psychologists and psychiatric social workers in providing mental health services. "Considering the vital role played by the clinical psychologists and psychiatric social workers in delivering mental health services, the UGC has decided to extend the validity of MPhil in Clinical Psychology and MPhil in Psychiatric Social Work till 2025-2026 academic session only."

This unexpected changes allows higher education institutions to continue admitting students to MPhil programmes in these specific fields until the 2025-26 academic session.

Previous announcements

This decision follows a UGC announcement in December 2023, declaring that the MPhil degree would no longer be recognized. The higher education institutions were then instructed to discontinue MPhil programmes, putting a halt to the admission of new students for the 2023–2024 academic year.

These recent regulations are in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends the discontinuation of MPhil programmes in universities. The NEP advocates for a shift towards a four-year Bachelor’s degree and a research-intensive Master’s degree, eliminating the necessity for an MPhil to pursue a PhD.

The NEP further suggests that higher education institutions now have the flexibility to offer different designs of master’s programmes, including a two-year programme with the second year dedicated entirely to research for those who have completed the two-year Bachelor’s/Master’s programme. The MPhil programme, according to the NEP, is to be discontinued, showcasing the evolving landscape of higher education in India.