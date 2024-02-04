UGC Directs HEIs To Mandate Internships For UG Students

UGC | File Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced comprehensive guidelines aimed at enhancing employability skills for undergraduate students through Internship/Research Internship programs.

Emphasizing the importance of these measures, the UGC said in a notice, "The NEP envisages several transformative initiatives in higher education. These initiatives include providing opportunities to students for internships with local industry, businesses, artists, crafts persons, etc., as well as research internships with faculty and researchers at their own or other HEIs/research institutions so that students may actively engage with the practical side of their learning and, as a by-product, further improve their employability."

The UGC has instructed all higher education institutions (HEIs) to swiftly and thoroughly put in place the necessary measures to ensure the effective implementation of these guidelines. As a component of the National Education Policy, the UGC might assess how universities and colleges are implementing these guidelines.

the UGC has crafted comprehensive guidelines for Internship/Research Internship tailored for undergraduate students. Available on the UGC website, these guidelines are designed to elevate employability skills, fostering competency, capability, professional working skills, expertise, and confidence. The focus is not only on enhancing job readiness but also on cultivating a genuine interest and passion for research among students.