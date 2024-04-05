UGC Aims To Train 5000 Employees From All The Central Universities In The First Phase

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | File photo

In partnership with the Capacity Building Commission, UGC has offered capacity-building training to non-teaching staff members from 45 Central Universities today. In the first phase, UGC hopes to train a minimum of 5000 staff members from all Central Universities.

The UGC hopes to enhance the skills and talents of non-teaching personnel at Central Universities by offering comprehensive training as part of its capacity-building initiative. The training covers topics such as understanding psychology in workflow, utilizing technology in workflow, grasping the higher education ecosystem, managing academics, handling establishment matters, managing finances, and project management. The UGC has requested non-teaching staff members in Central Universities to finish courses in the above areas available on the iGOT Mission Karmayogi platform within four months.

Employees of the Central Universities will also get certificates after completing the courses.

"The Government of India established the Capacity Building Commission

(CBC) to improve standardization and coordination across various civil

services in the country. The CBC operates under the 'Mission Karmayogi' of the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), with a primary focus on enhancing government employees' skills, knowledge,

and abilities," said Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC.

"This initiative aims to ensure that civil servants are well-equipped to provide high-quality public services in today's rapidly changing world," he added.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognizes the importance of capacity building in promoting professional development, improving organizational efficiency, and fostering innovation within the higher education sector.

In 2023, UGC joined hands with the Capacity Building Commission team

and conducted assessments to identify the specific capacity needs of UGC employees. These needs were classified into behavioral, functional, and domain competencies. Based on these assessments, training programs were designed to address these competency gaps and facilitate long-term capacity building tailored to the roles and responsibilities of UGC employees.

Afterwards, the University Grants Commission (UGC) created an Annual

Capacity Building Plan. From October 2023 until now, more than 635 UGC employees have finished around 5480 courses on the iGot (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi platform as part of this program.

The iGOT platform offers a variety of popular courses covering different topics such as Introduction to Emerging

Technologies using AI, Overview of Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM),

Mission Life, Yoga at Workplace, Introduction to Microsoft Excel,

Noting & drafting, RTI Act, GFR rules, and Communication Skills. Based on UGC's experience in capacity building of its staff, UGC has now decided to expand this program to the Central Universities.