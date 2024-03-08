 UCEED 2024 Results Announced: Check Your Score Now on uceed.iitb.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUCEED 2024 Results Announced: Check Your Score Now on uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED 2024 Results Announced: Check Your Score Now on uceed.iitb.ac.in

Check your UCEED 2024 results now on uceed.iitb.ac.in. Find out your score and download your scorecard.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image

The eagerly awaited UCEED 2024 results have been announced. Conducted on January 21, 2024, from 9 am to 12 noon, the UCEED 2024 examination witnessed a large turnout of candidates across the nation. 

Key Dates and Details:

The provisional answer key for UCEED 2024 was released on January 23, 2024.

Candidates were given until January 25, 2024, to raise objections regarding the provisional answer key.

The final answer key, incorporating necessary corrections, was made available on February 1, 2024.

How to Check UCEED 2024 Result:

Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Look for the 'UCEED 2024 Result' link on the homepage and click on it.

Enter your user login details, created during registration, and click on submit.

Your UCEED 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Review your result carefully and proceed to download the page.

Make sure to retain a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Important Note:

The scorecard for UCEED 2024 will be available for download starting March 11, 2024.

It's crucial to note that UCEED 2024 scores are valid only for admissions to programs in the academic year 2024-2025.

Read Also
Maharashtra Mulls Open Book Exams, Stakeholders Divided
article-image

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of UCEED for any further updates and related details.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi University to Introduce 'Science of Happiness' Course in Women's Colleges and Varsity...

Delhi University to Introduce 'Science of Happiness' Course in Women's Colleges and Varsity...

RSS Leader: India's NEP Revolutionizing Education System Based on Ancient Knowledge Traditions

RSS Leader: India's NEP Revolutionizing Education System Based on Ancient Knowledge Traditions

National Medical Commission to Use Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System for College...

National Medical Commission to Use Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System for College...

Central Railways Official Arrested for Job Scam; 23 Victims Duped, CBI Says

Central Railways Official Arrested for Job Scam; 23 Victims Duped, CBI Says

UCEED 2024 Results Announced: Check Your Score Now on uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED 2024 Results Announced: Check Your Score Now on uceed.iitb.ac.in