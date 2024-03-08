UCEED 2024 Results Announced: Check Your Score Now on uceed.iitb.ac.in

The eagerly awaited UCEED 2024 results have been announced. Conducted on January 21, 2024, from 9 am to 12 noon, the UCEED 2024 examination witnessed a large turnout of candidates across the nation.

Key Dates and Details:

The provisional answer key for UCEED 2024 was released on January 23, 2024.

Candidates were given until January 25, 2024, to raise objections regarding the provisional answer key.

The final answer key, incorporating necessary corrections, was made available on February 1, 2024.

How to Check UCEED 2024 Result:

Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Look for the 'UCEED 2024 Result' link on the homepage and click on it.

Enter your user login details, created during registration, and click on submit.

Your UCEED 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Review your result carefully and proceed to download the page.

Make sure to retain a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Important Note:

The scorecard for UCEED 2024 will be available for download starting March 11, 2024.

It's crucial to note that UCEED 2024 scores are valid only for admissions to programs in the academic year 2024-2025.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of UCEED for any further updates and related details.