Typo error in Bombay HC order, Universities' meeting not on June 1

Mumbai: After the Bombay High Court directed Maharashtra's universities to meet with the government and petitioners to decide on a uniform examination mode across the state, there was an error in the court's order, which said June 16 instead of June 1, the date the meeting is supposed to take place.

Anubha Shrivastava, an advocate who wrote in her tweet, "Tomorrow meeting for University students at Maharashtra with the state govt is not happening as there's a typo error in the HC order and instead of 1st June it's written 16th June by mistake The same needs to be rectified Govt can get it done tomorrow." (sic)

For the meeting between universities, the government and petitioners to be scheduled on time, petitioners are going to meet the concerned authorities to request the same.

