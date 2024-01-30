Turkiye Scholarships 2024: Opportunity For Indian Students Abroad

The Republic of Turkiye has opened its doors to Indian students, welcoming applications for the Turkiye Scholarships 2024, covering bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to apply online by February 20, 2024, through the official website of Turkiye Scholarships.

Turkiye Scholarship official notification

According to an official notification from the Ministry of Education, the selection process for the Turkiye Scholarships will be conducted directly by the Republic of Turkiye, with no involvement from the Government of India in the nomination or selection of candidates.

The Turkiye Scholarships not only offer financial support but also ensure successful candidates secure placements at universities. The program is highly competitive and merit-based, with applications accepted online through the free online application system.

Eligibility Criteria:

The application process is open to citizens of all countries, including Indian nationals, who are graduates or expected to graduate by the end of the current academic year (before August 2024).

Candidates must have a minimum of 70% in their undergraduate degrees, 75% for graduate degree applicants, and 90% for Health Sciences candidates (Medicine, Dentistry, and Pharmacy).

Undergraduate program applicants should be under the age of 21, master's program applicants under 30, and PhD program applicants under 35. For Research Scholarships, the maximum age is 50.

"For detailed information, candidates can visit the official website of Turkiye Scholarships."