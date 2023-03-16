TSPSC Assistant engineer exam gets cancelled after paper leak

TSPSC Assistant engineer exam gets cancelled | Representational image

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the recently concluded exam. The recruitment exam for Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer has been cancelled owing to the paper leak in the state.

Administration Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao has asked the DGP of the sate to conduct a thorough inquiry into this matter.

The Central Crime Station of Hyderabad district registered an FIR in the TSPSC Assistant Engineer paper leak case after which the commission examined it, thereafter the recruitment examination has been cancelled and a fresh date for the same will be released in due course.

"Commission after careful examination of the FIR No. 95/2023, Dt: 14/03/2023 registered by Central Crime Station, Hyderabad District, with regard to leakage of question papers, has decided to CANCEL the examination held on 5/3/2023. The fresh date for conducting of examination will be announced later," TSPSC said.

TSPSC had invited applications from eligible candidates for a total of 837 vacancies and the written exam for the same was conducted on March 05, 2023.

Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested nine persons, including two employees of TSPSC and a police constable for leakage of question paper of the examination conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer in various departments.

TOI reported that the case of the TSPSC AE question paper leak was transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police on Tuesday for further investigation into the matter and a team of police reached the commission's office on Wednesday for a probe.