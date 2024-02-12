TSICET 2024: Registration Process Commences on March 7 | Important Dates & Application Procedure

Pixabay

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the commencement of the registration process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET 2024) starting from March 7. Here's a breakdown of the schedule and application procedure for aspiring candidates:

Important Dates:

Issue of Notification: March 5

Commencement of Application Process: March 7

Last Date for Submission of Application: April 30

Last Date for Submission of Application with Late Fee of ₹250: May 17

Last Date for Submission of Application with Late Fee of ₹500: May 27

TS ICET 2024 Examination Dates: June 4 & June 5

Application Process:

Visit to icet.tsche.ac.in, the official website designated for TS ICET 2024.

Upon reaching the website, candidates are required to make the payment for the application fee.

Fill out the application form with accurate and relevant information.

Ensure all necessary documents, such as educational certificates and identification proof, are uploaded correctly.

After filling out the form and uploading the documents, candidates need to confirm the payment of the application fee.

Candidates should take a printout of the filled application form for future reference.

The TS ICET 2024 examination, scheduled for June 4 and June 5, presents an opportunity for aspiring candidates to gain admission to various management courses across Telangana state.

Aspiring applicants are advised to adhere strictly to the deadlines mentioned and to keep a close eye on any updates or notifications released by the examination authority through the official website.