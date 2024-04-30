TS SSC 10th Results 2024 To Be Declared Today, Learn How To Check Marks |

The Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana will announce the TS SSC results 2024 today. According to the official notification shared by the board, TS 10th results 2024 will be announced at 11 am today. Board officials shall announce the results in an official press conference after which students can check their results on the official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates can visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.on to check the results.

Candidates must visit the official website and login using their hall ticket number and other details.

Students can find out details about the list of websites to check the TS SSC Results, steps to check, and when to check the results.

Telangana Board Class 10 2024 will be announced online at 11am. Students who have appeared for the board exams must visit the websites to check the results.

The Telangana board class 10 results will first be announced by officials in a press conference. Once the result details are declared, candidates can visit the website mentioned below to check their Telangana SSC results 2024.

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

Telangana board officials will provide students with the link to check their SSC results online after the press conference. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the results and download the marks memo.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana board.

Step 2: Click on TS SSC result link.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and other details that are asked for.

Step 4: The Telangana marks memo will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the TS SSC marks memo for further reference.

Following are the past pass percentages of the last five years:

In 2023, the pass percentage was 86.6%

In 2022, the pass percentage was 90%

In 2021, the pass percentage was 100%

In 2020, the pass percentage was 100%

In 2019, the pass percentage was 92.43%

A student must secure a minimum of 35% marks to qualify for the TS SSC Board exam. Those students who fail to secure 35% marks can appear in supplementary exams.

After the TS SSC 10th results are declared, the board will also announce the dates and schedule for the compartment examination.