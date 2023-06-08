 TS PGECET 2023 Result Out At pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Direct Link Here
TS PGECET 2023 Result Out At pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official site of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2023 Result | Representational Pic

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has declared the TS PGECET Results 2023 today, June 8, 2023. JNTU released the exam results for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official site of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Direct Link To The TS PGECET Official Website

Candidates need to enter their hall ticket number, mobile number, and other required details.

The TS PGECET entrance exams were conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023. The announcement of the results has been made by the Chairman of the Board of Higher Education, Prof R Limbadri.

Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is a state-level examination organized by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The test is intended for students seeking admission to regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/M.Tech./M.Pharmacy/M.Arch), and Graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

For the latest updates on TS PGECET Results 2023, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.

Steps to check TS PGECET Results 2023:

  • Go to the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

  • Then Navigate to the specific result link related to your examination like Check Result.

  • Enter the roll number, registration number, or any other information specific to your examination.

  • After entering the necessary information, click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

  • Once the system processes your request, your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download or print your result for future reference.

