TS PGECET 2023 Result Out At pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has declared the TS PGECET Results 2023 today, June 8, 2023. JNTU released the exam results for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official site of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates need to enter their hall ticket number, mobile number, and other required details.

The TS PGECET entrance exams were conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023. The announcement of the results has been made by the Chairman of the Board of Higher Education, Prof R Limbadri.

Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is a state-level examination organized by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The test is intended for students seeking admission to regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/M.Tech./M.Pharmacy/M.Arch), and Graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

For the latest updates on TS PGECET Results 2023, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.

