TS PECET 2024 Exam Dates Announced; Registration Starts March 14 At tsche.website | Representational Pic

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has unveiled the exam dates for TS PECET 2024, the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test. Candidates can access the exam details on the official website of TSCHE at tsche.website.

The registration will start on March 14, 2024. The deadline for submitting the online application without a late fee is May 15, 2024, and with a late fee is May 31, 2024. The exams will take place from June 10 to June 13, 2024.

For TS PECET 2024, interested candidates can apply online through the official website using the following steps:

Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsche.website.

Look for the TS PECET 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Provide the required registration details and log in to your account.

Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fees.

After submission, download and save a copy of the filled application form.

It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

TS PECET is an entrance test for physical education conducted by Satavahana University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). It allows candidates to seek admission into BPEd and DPEd programs in Telangana.