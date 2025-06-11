TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Key Out At lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Raise Objections By June 13

Official website

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2025: The TG LAWCET & TG PGLCET 2025 preliminary answer key has been made public by the Telangana Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE. The answer key is currently available for download on the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in, for candidates who took the test. Along with the TS LAWCET Answer Key 2025, the council has also made the question paper and response sheets available.

Until June 13, 2025, candidates may submit complaints if they choose to contest the answer key. On June 25, 2025, the findings and final answer key are anticipated to be made public.

On June 6, 2025, the TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Exam was held.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2025: Important dates

TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Exam date: June 6, 2025

Last date to file objections: June 13, 2025

Final answer key and results are expected: June 25, 2025

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the lawcet.tgche.ac.in official website.

Step 2: To get the TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2025, visit the link on the main website.

Step 3: To log in and submit, enter your login information.

Step 4: The screen will display your answer key.

Step 5: Download the hall pass and save a printout for later usage.

Candidates are encouraged to visit TSCHE's official website for additional relevant information.