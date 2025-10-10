TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results Declared At tgicet.nic.in; Candidates Must Report By October 13

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results: The results of the TG ICET 2025 seat allocation under special phase counselling have been made public by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). On the login dashboard, candidates can view the Telangana ICET special phase allocation.

Candidates can check the college-by-college TS ICET allotment status on the official website, tgicet.nic.in, in addition to the login dashboard.

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results: Steps to check

Candidates can use the instructions below to view the seat allocation outcome:

Step 1: Go to tgicetd.nic.in, the official TS ICET website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the link for the TS ICET 2025 seat allocation results.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Your allotment result will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Download and review the allocation result.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results: Reporting

In order to avoid the provisional allotment being automatically cancelled, the candidate who receives a provisional allotment in the Special Phase at the same college with a different course must download the new Provisional allotment order (Special Phase) and report to the same college again with a different course by October 13 at the latest.

Candidates who receive a provisional allotment in the special phase at another college must return the original Transfer Certificate (T.C.) from the college where they reported following the final phase and report to the college assigned to the special phase by October 13 at the latest; if they do not, the provisional allotment will be automatically cancelled.

Candidates can visit the TS ICET official website for additional relevant information.