 TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results Declared At tgicet.nic.in; Candidates Must Report By October 13
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results Declared At tgicet.nic.in; Candidates Must Report By October 13

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results Declared At tgicet.nic.in; Candidates Must Report By October 13

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TG ICET 2025 special phase seat allotment results. Candidates can check their allocation status at tgicet.nic.in and must report to their assigned colleges by October 13.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
article-image

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results: The results of the TG ICET 2025 seat allocation under special phase counselling have been made public by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). On the login dashboard, candidates can view the Telangana ICET special phase allocation.

Candidates can check the college-by-college TS ICET allotment status on the official website, tgicet.nic.in, in addition to the login dashboard.

Direct link for official notification

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results: Steps to check

FPJ Shorts
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
State Election Commission Suspends Local Body Elections After Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Reservation Order
State Election Commission Suspends Local Body Elections After Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Reservation Order
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check

Candidates can use the instructions below to view the seat allocation outcome:

Step 1: Go to tgicetd.nic.in, the official TS ICET website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the link for the TS ICET 2025 seat allocation results.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Your allotment result will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Download and review the allocation result.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Results: Reporting

In order to avoid the provisional allotment being automatically cancelled, the candidate who receives a provisional allotment in the Special Phase at the same college with a different course must download the new Provisional allotment order (Special Phase) and report to the same college again with a different course by October 13 at the latest.

Candidates who receive a provisional allotment in the special phase at another college must return the original Transfer Certificate (T.C.) from the college where they reported following the final phase and report to the college assigned to the special phase by October 13 at the latest; if they do not, the provisional allotment will be automatically cancelled.

Candidates can visit the TS ICET official website for additional relevant information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 190 SO Posts Closes Today; Here's How To...

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 190 SO Posts Closes Today; Here's How To...

Paid Diwali Party? Viral Post Shows Employees Forced To Pay ₹1,200 Each; Internet Slams Company

Paid Diwali Party? Viral Post Shows Employees Forced To Pay ₹1,200 Each; Internet Slams Company

20-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide, Police Investigate Alleged Volleyball Coach...

20-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide, Police Investigate Alleged Volleyball Coach...

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Exam On October 12; Over 6 Lakh Candidates Expected To Appear; Check...

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Exam On October 12; Over 6 Lakh Candidates Expected To Appear; Check...