Tripura Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains, Flash Flood In The State

The schools in Tripura will remain closed tomorrow in view of heavy rainfall. The closure of schools was informed by Chief Minister Manik Saha. The schools were also closed today, August 21.

CM Saha took to social media platform X, formerly known as twitter to convey this information. He said, "Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st. All students, teachers, and staff are requested to stay safe and follow the instructions."

Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st.

In light of recent situation, Tripura University had all suspended all its regular classes on August 21.

Additional Secretary Education (School) Department Govt. of Tripura told ANI, "Due to the present weather conditions like heavy rainfall/flood/ landslide etc in the State, it has been decided that all schools like Govt., Govt. Aided schools, Privately managed schools, schools under TTAADC, Madrasas, etc throughout the state shall remain closed on August 21 and 22."Education (School) Department order stated that the decision is taken to ensure the safety of the students in prevailing weather conditions.

Dire situation in Tripura

Meanwhile, Tripura is severely affected by flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in the city. At least seven people have perished and two are missing in Tripura as a result of 48 hours of continuous rain that has overwhelmed the state. More than 5,600 households have sought sanctuary in rescue camps as flood levels in four rivers have reached dangerous levels, as per media reports.

All the official a of the district administration of various districts , NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local authorities are on high alert and have been working together to provide assistance and support to the people in the flood-affected areas.

"All the official a of the district administration of various districts , NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local authorities are on high alert and have been working together to provide assistance and support to the people in the flood-affected areas. We also urge all the social organizations, NGOs and beloved citizens to remain vigilant and provide their all out support during this crisis. Your every iota of contribution can make a significant difference to the response and relief efforts," CM posted on X.