Tragic! 7-Year-Old UKG Girl Student Suffers Heart Attack While Sitting In Classroom At School In UP's Amroha, Dies | Representative Image/ Pixabay

Amroha: In a shocking incident, a UKG girl student died due to heart attack in the classroom at a private school in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The incident has devastated the family of the 7-year-old minor girl. Many incidents of heart attacks have come to the fore in the recent past in which many people have lost their lives. Few people have been saved as they were administered CPR on time. Many students have also died due to heart attack while playing games on mobile phones and running or even walking.

The minor girl who resides in Shakargarhi village which falls under the Rehra Police Station area went to the school on Saturday (August 24). The girl studied in UKG at a private school located in the nearby village of Hakampur. The girl started feeling unwell while sitting in the classroom in the afternoon. There are reports that she was experiencing chest pain and also complained of difficulty in breathing.

The teachers present at the school immediately informed the family members of the minor girl after which they rushed to the school. As they reached the school, they witnessed that the girl has fallen unconscious and rushed her to a private hospital. The condition of the girl began to deteriorate at the hospital after which she was taken to a hospital which is located in Gajraula.

The hospital authorities checked the girl on arrival and declared her dead on arrival. The doctors said that the girl died due to heart attack. The state government should take a note of rising incidents of heart attacks in Uttar Pradesh, especially from Amroha. Earlier, a young man died due to heart attack while he was washing his car during winters in the month of January. The youngster collapsed and died due to heart attack and the entire icnident was caught on the CCTV camera.

In another incident from Amroha, a 16-year-old boy died due to heart attack while watching videos on mobile phone. The youth died on the spot after suffering a heart attack at his home.