Tractor Accident Claims Life of School Student, Injures Others

A 17-year-old school student named Lucky lost his life, and three others, Raj Chouhan, Niranjan Rathore, and Lucky, were injured when they were struck by a speeding tractor on 29th December, according to a report by Times of India. The group was en route to their school farewell when the accident occurred.

Lucky, a resident of Paliya, Raj Chouhan, and Niranjan Rathore were riding a bike when they were hit by the tractor, causing all three to fall off.

Regrettably, Raj Chouhan was fatally mowed down by the tractor, leading to his immediate demise. The injured victims were promptly rushed to the hospital by locals, where Raj was declared dead by medical professionals. The other two individuals, Lucky and Niranjan Rathore, are undergoing further treatment for their injuries.

Tractor owner arrested

The tractor driver, identified as Vishnu Songara from Junarda village's Puvadala, was swiftly arrested after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Umakant Choudhary, provided details of the incident and the subsequent actions taken by law enforcement.

Local villagers expressed their outrage over the tragedy and staged a protest at the Hatod police station, demanding immediate and stringent actions against the accused driver. Authorities assured the protesters of taking strict measures, leading to the dispersion of the crowd.

Following a postmortem examination, the deceased's body was handed over to the grieving family members. This heartbreaking incident underscores the need for enhanced road safety measures and responsible driving practices to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.