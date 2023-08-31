 'Torn Jeans Strictly Prohibited, Only Formal Dresses Allowed': Kolkata College To Students
Thursday, August 31, 2023
'Torn Jeans Strictly Prohibited, Only Formal Dresses Allowed': Kolkata College To Students

Kolkata: Debates around moral policing has surfaced into the streets of Kolkata again, recently the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College here issued an advisory for undergraduate (UG) students to give an undertaking before taking admission that they would not wear “indecent” clothes like torn jeans inside the college. As per the reports, the parents have also been asked to give an undertaking in this regard. The admission notice on the college website reads, “New 1st SEM classes will start on and from 07.08.2023. Torn Jeans are strictly prohibited. Formal dresses are allowed only."

Even last year, this institute had issued a similar notice, asking students and staff not to wear "torn or artificially torn jeans" as it was "indecent".

According to the Principal of AJC Bose College Purna Chandra Maity, the move was to enforce strict discipline at an educational institute. "In spite of issuing a notice last year, some students still wear torn jeans to college. So we decided to make the first years sign the affidavit to enforce a strict discipline. Students will be directed to the payment link for admission only after they sign the affidavit. Parents, too, need to sign the form," he said. "Torn clothes do not fit the decorum of an educational institute. Students must follow the rules of the college and know how to dress appropriately to a formal institute, added the principal.

As quoted by the TOI, a 3rd year student at the college said, "The college teaches us about freedom of expression but takes steps that curb personal choice. If education is properly imparted, students are responsible enough to judge what to wear and what not to at an institute." But another third-year student did not find the decision problematic as many colleges had a dress code.

