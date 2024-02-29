Top Tier Universities are Within Reach: Industry Leader Ivy Central Introduces New College Admissions Counseling Program |

Following the recent announcement of exceptional early university wins for the Class of 2028, Ivy Central, a leading college admissions counseling company, is excited to introduce its new Counseling Program called College Ready.

Enlisting the help of a college admissions counseling service is an invaluable resource during a student’s admissions journey. Caroline and Jose, Ivy Central’s Counselors not only provide guidance on key aspects of the admissions process such as essay brainstorming and interview preparation, but they also leverage their decades of experience to build exceptional profiles with their students that make them into highly sought after candidates for the world’s top universities.

Ivy Central’s Premier Program emphasizes a more in-depth focus on personalized care. The program has been in place for over a decade and is their best performing solution to help students win top institutions like the Ivy Leagues, Stanford, MIT, University of Chicago, UC Berkeley and UCLA. Caroline & Jose have been praised for providing outstanding one-on-one counseling support and extraordinary career and college guidance, helping nearly half of their students win one or more of the top 20 universities in the US.

This personalized attention ensures advice is most relevant and beneficial to each student’s specific circumstances. Whether it’s exploring scholarship options for international students or building a strategy to pursue the Ivy League admissions, Jose and Caroline are always available for their students to provide expert counsel.

The college admissions process can be tumultuous, especially for those facing it alone. Having a knowledgeable and caring expert at hand is crucial, whether for choosing school coursework, profile building, or that final step of selecting a college. The Premier program creates an environment where students can ask questions, share concerns, and get immediate feedback, a benefit that makes for an outstanding client experience.

One client who was admitted to Stanford University said, "What sets Caroline and Jose apart is that they never made me feel like just another name in their file; they took the time to get to know me and made me feel like we were on this journey together. They were up with me early in the morning when I received my decision and celebrated the win like they were part of my family”

Ivy Central’s Class of 2028 has already achieved early wins at many top tier institutions, such a Cornell University, University of Chicago, Rice University, and Stanford University. Ivy Central students have won a combined total of $1,722,000 in merit scholarships during the early application rounds. This continues Ivy Central’s decade-long tradition of success, with nearly 153 Ivy League offers and consistent admissions to other top tier institutions like Stanford University.

Caroline and Jose are introducing their new College Ready program as of June 2024 that will provide cost-effective breakthrough support for 12th graders needing college admissions counseling, and advisory services. The College Ready program, a more affordable way to get Ivy Central Support, is designed to help raise the level of the student’s college applications and help them win higher level universities and merit scholarships.