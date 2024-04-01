Top Summer Internship 2024: 5 Internships Offered by Top IITs

IIT Hyderabad | Official Website

In 2024, numerous esteemed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are set to provide summer internship opportunities spanning various disciplines. These programs offer students invaluable hands-on experience and exposure to cutting-edge research and development. Here are five prominent summer internships at the nation's leading IITs that deserve your attention.

1. IIT Madras Summer Fellowship Programme

The IITM Summer Fellowship Programme extends over two months, offering a stipend, aimed at nurturing a profound understanding and enthusiasm for high-quality academic research among prospective Engineering, Management, Sciences, and Humanities students. Participants will undertake a focused summer project at the renowned Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Eligibility: Candidates must be in the 3rd year of B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering), or the 3rd or 4th year of an Integrated M.E./M.Tech. program, or in the 1st year of an ME/M.Tech/M.Sc./M.A or MBA program. An outstanding academic record is required, emphasizing high ranks in university examinations and notable achievements such as papers presented at seminars, completed projects, participation in design contests, and rankings in Mathematics Olympiads.

Duration: Scheduled from May 22, 2024, to July 21, 2024.

Stipend: Participants will receive a stipend of Rs. 6000/- per month for a maximum period of 2 months.

Deadline: Online submissions close on March 31, 2024, at 5:00 pm.

[Click here for more details]

2. IIT Bombay Research Internship Awards

The IITB Research Internship Award provides a valuable educational and professional research experience tailored for specific projects. Candidates have the flexibility to choose projects aligned with their interests, ensuring a focused and meaningful experience.

Eligibility: Candidates should be enrolled in the second year of a Master's program or the third/fourth year of a Bachelor's program. They should rank among the top 10% of students in all previous academic years within their discipline.

Duration: Lasting for four to six months between December and June.

Stipend: A fixed stipend of Rs. 15,000/- per month.

[Click here for more details]

3. IIT Hyderabad Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE)

Tentatively starting from May 15, this internship program targets non-IIT Hyderabad students, providing research exposure in various disciplines.

Eligibility: Students should rank among the top 20% based on CGPA/% score in all previous years within their discipline and commit to full-time work for 1-2 months.

Duration: May to July (15.05.2024 to 14.07.2024).

Stipend: Rs. 15,000 for the entire duration, varying based on the length of the internship.

[Click here for more details]

4. IIT Kanpur Summer Internship 2024 (SURGE 2024)

Administered by the Centre for Continuing Education, this program offers research opportunities for non-IITK Indian students with exceptional academic records.

Eligibility: Various criteria including completion of specific years in relevant programs.

Duration: Approximately 8 weeks, from May 10, 2024, to July 12, 2024.

Stipend: Exceptional research in Engineering is rewarded with a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/- along with a commendation certificate.

[Click here for more details]

5. IIT Delhi Undergraduate Summer Research Fellowship Programme

This prestigious program invites outstanding undergraduate students from various engineering institutes to undertake innovative research projects under IIT Delhi faculty guidance.

Eligibility: Undergraduate students, excluding those from IITs, who rank within the top ten in their respective programs.

Duration: 8-12 weeks.'

Stipend: Includes travel expenses, accommodation, and a fellowship amount of Rs. 500/- per week.

[Click here for more details]