Top Ranked Universities Discuss Safety Measures At QS Fair

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Ranking organised the QS Ranking Fair 2024, which took place in Mumbai on April 15, 2024, and was attended by universities from the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Austria, Singapore, and more. It witnessed a large number of students who wanted to pursue their graduation or post-graduation abroad.

Institutes such as Montan University Leoben (Austria), Northeastern University (UK), National University of Singapore, Temple University (USA), York University (Canada), The Catholic University of America, University of Strathclyde (UK), Northeastern University (UK), Saint Louis University (USA), etc, pitched their best programmes, scholarship opportunities, accommodation facilities, post-study work visa options, and much more.

Students who gathered at the St. Regis Hotels, Lower Parel, were given the opportunity to meet with representatives from several colleges. Some students were also accompanied by their parents, seeking clarity on scholarships and safety precautions provided by the universities.

Global Universities at the event

Montan University Leoben, a public university in Austria, is particularly focused on pitching students future-focused degrees in Advanced Resources in Geoscience, Mining, Raw Materials Engineering, Sustainable Mineral and Metal Processing Engineering, etc.

“Our university is particularly strategizing in the Indian market and building education ties with Indian students,” the representative from Montan University, Leoben, told The Free Press Journal.

Meanwhile, Duke NUS Medical School, Singapore, a graduate medical school that is a collaboration between Duke University, USA, and the National University of Singapore, stood out for its US-style graduate-entry medical school. “Our university offers an opportunity for prospective students who wish to pursue a doctorate but come from a business or artistic background,” said the representative of the university.

Students such as Kavya Shah, who aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Business and Finance, and Aayushi Chowdhary, who wants to study Design Science, spoke about their experiences at the fair. Kavya said, “Originally, I wanted to go to either Italy or Germany for my studies. But I discovered a really good university at this fair.”

Another undergraduate student, Aayushi Chowdhary told the FPJ, “"At the fair, I could only find one or two universities that offer Design Science, but they're both in the USA, which is where I want to study."

Misbah Momin intends to pursue further education in either the United States or Canada within the next year. When asked why she is focused on these two nations, she stated, "I have relatives over there, and it just makes me feel safe to pursue education in a foreign country where my family has my back."