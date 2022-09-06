Top Ed-tech firm CEOs commute in tractors amidst Bengaluru floods

Karnataka: On September 5, Arjun Mohan, the CEO of one of the country's leading Ed-tech platform UpGrad, was seen traveling in a tractor to reach his office. Amid incessant rains in the southern city of Bengaluru, residents have now been facing a lot of issues. For the past few days, the city has witnessed water logging in several parts.
Moreover, the public transportation is at a halt now, causing masses to remain in their homes. Tractors are now one of the sources of commuting for the citizens. UpGrad is one of the firms that decided to continue with working from office despite the unstoppable rains.
Arjun Mohan | Twitter | @_arjunmohan
Another Ed-Tech CEO, Gaurav Munjal from Unacademy, another leading Ed-tech firm, was not spared by the rains. On September 6, he took to his Twtter handle that his family members, along with their pet dog were rescued from their society in a tractor.
