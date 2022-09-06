PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2022: NTA extends registration date; Know more here

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2022: NTA extends registration date |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for the Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022 entrance test. Candidates can now register themselves till September 11. The PM YASASVI 2022 application form is available on the official website- yet.nta.ac.in. NTA conducts YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) to provide scholarships to Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes De-notified Tribe(DNT) students.

Candidates who come from families having an annual income less than Rs. 2.5 lakhs are eligible to apply for the YASASVI scholarship programme. The scholarship is awarded at two levels- to students who are studying in Class 9 and those who are studying in Class 11. The shortlisting process for candidates will depend on how they write the test, which will be held on September 25. The exam will be held online in computer based test (CBT) mode, for a duration of three hours.

Here are the important dates for YASASVI Entrance Test 2022:

Last date to submit YET 2022 form - September 11, 2022 (by 5 pm) YET 2022 form correction date - September 12, 13, 14, 2022 YASASVI Entrance Test 2022 date: September 25, 2022

Here's how to apply for YASASVI Application Form 2022:

Go to the official website-- yet.nta.ac.in.

Select the "Registration" link on homepage.

Fill in the online application and generate an application number and password.

Complete the YASASVI application form using the system generated application number.

Upload the required scanned documents.

Re-check the application details and make the the application payment online.

Submit the YASASVI application form 2022.

Download, save and get a hard copy of the confirmation page.

Candidates are suggested to frequently check the official website- yet.nta.ac.in for latest updates regarding the exam. For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at yet@nta.ac.in or call on 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.

