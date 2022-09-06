JAM 2023 registration process to start tomorrow; Know more here |

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is going to commence the registration process for Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on September 7, 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply can register online through the official site of IIT JAM- jam.iitg.ac.in.

Last date for the candidates to register is October 11, 2022. The examination will take place on February 12, 2023, and exam results will be announced on March 22, 2023.

Here's how to register JAM 2023:

Go to the official site of IIT JAM- jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the JAM 2023 link.

Enter and submit the login details and register yourself.

Fill in the application form correctly and pay the application fees.

Click on 'Submit'.

Download the confirmation page and get a hard copy for future use.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in 7 different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). For more related details candidates can check the official site of JAM.