NEET UG 2022 results tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022 results will made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, September 7. The score cards for NEET UG 2022 will be made available at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, as per the NTA notice.

On July 17, the NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted, drawing a total of 18.72 lakh applicants. 95% of candidates participated in the NEET UG exam, according to the NTA. 3,570 locations across 497 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities hosted the medical admission exam.

The official NEET answer key for all of the codes was made available by NTA on August 31. Candidates had until September 2 to challenge any answer that was listed in the key.

The NTA has also made available the candidates' NEET OMR response sheets in addition to the preliminary answer key. The NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet allow candidates to estimate their results.

The NTA has stopped using age as a tiebreaker as of this year. Accordingly, the NTA will decide whether two students are tied based on their scores in biology.

If the tie continues, the applicant with the most accurate answers is given preference, followed by the student who received higher grades in chemistry.

To download the NEET UG 2022 Score card:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the NTA's official website.

Click the NEET UG 2022 result link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and birthdate.

Results for NEET UG 2022 will show up on the screen.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2022 scorecard after downloading it for future use.

