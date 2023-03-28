TNTET Paper-II 2022 result out at trb.tn.nic.in, check here

TNTET Paper-II-2022 final exam answer keys released | Representative Image

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the results for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper-II-2022 final exam.

Interested candidates who took the examination can download the scorecard from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper-II 2022 were conducted from February 3 to February 15, 2023 in 23 sessions.

Around 2.5 lakhs candidates appeared for CBT (Computer Based test) Examination.

The Board released the tentative answers keys on February 22 for objections or representations regarding the published key received from the candidates from February 22 to February 25.

Steps to check TNTET Paper II results

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – Paper-II-2022”

Put in your Login credentials

Click Dashboard

Click on download score card.