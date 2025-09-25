 TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Expected To Be OUT Anytime Soon; Check Scorecard At tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC will soon release the Group 4 Recruitment 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam on July 12 can check their scorecards online at tnpsc.gov.in.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The results of the Group 4 recruitment exam for 2025 will be made public shortly by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates who took the test can check and obtain their results on the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in, as soon as the results are announced.

The scorecards will be made available 90–100 days after the exam date, according to the TNPSC official website. Since the Group 4 exam took place on July 12, the results should be available by October 10.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Key Dates

Group 4 Exam Date: 12-Jul-2025 (offline mode)

Provisional Answer Key Released: 21-Jul-2025

Deadline to Raise Objections: 28-Jul-2025

Expected Result Release: Before 10-Oct-2025

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 3,935 posts

Posts Included:

- Village Administrative Officer (VAO)

- Junior Assistant

- Typist

- Steno-Typist (Grade III)

- Junior Revenue Inspector

- Forest Guard

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to tnpsc.gov.in, the official TNPSC website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage's "Exam Dashboard" section and choose "Group IV Services."

Step 3: Select the offered result link.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth and application number to log in.

Step 5: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 6: Get a copy of the TNPSC scorecard and take a print out of the result.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Pattern 2025

Total Questions: 200

Total Duration: 3 hours

Part A: 100 questions – Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test

Part B: 75 questions – General Studies

Part C: 25 questions – Aptitude and Mental Ability

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission holds the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment exam each year to find qualified applicants for a range of lower-level roles in the state government services of Tamil Nadu.

