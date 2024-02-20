TN TRB Graduate Teacher Exam 2023: Download Provisional Answer Keys, Raise Objections, Vacancy Details

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the tentative answer keys for the Graduate Teacher Exam 2023 conducted on February 4. Candidates can now download the provisional answer keys from the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. Here's a breakdown of important information regarding the release, objection process, and vacancy details:

How to Download Answer Key:

Visit trb.tn.gov.in

Access the candidate's dashboard

Log in using registration number and password

Click on 'Submit'

Select 'Click here to view 'A' series Question paper'

Raise objections in the provided field

Upload supporting documents

Verify OTP and submit

Print the answer keys for future reference

Objection Process:

Candidates not satisfied with the answer keys can raise objections by providing supporting documents.

The objection window will remain open until February 25, allowing candidates ample time to review and raise concerns.0

Objection Guidelines:

Objections must be supported by proof from standard textbooks only. Guides and notes will not be considered. Additionally, each objection will generate a unique one-time password. Multiple objections to the same question are not allowed.

Review Process:

After receiving objections, a panel of experts will review them. The board will then release the final answer keys based on the panel's recommendations.

Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,200 vacancies for Graduate Teachers.

Candidates are urged to adhere to the guidelines provided by the TN TRB and utilize the opportunity to raise objections if they have valid concerns regarding the answer keys.