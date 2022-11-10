TN: Private medical, dental colleges warned against overcharging

Representative Image | Pixabay

Chennai: It should be noted that the fee for MBBS/BDS has increased by Rs 1 lakh this academic year. Students admitted to self-financing medical colleges under government colleges will have to pay fees ranging from Rs 4.35 lakh to Rs 4.50 lakh under the new fee structure.

The fee for management quota MBBS seats is Rs 13.5 lakh per year, and the fee for NRI quota admission is Rs 24.5 lakh. Tuition, admission, and a special laboratory fee are all included in the fee.

Read Also NEET PG after next year to be replaced by National Exit Test for MBBS students

It also includes charges for internet access, sports fees, and so on. The fee does not include the cost of the hostel or the mess. In addition, the colleges can charge a development fee of Rs 40,000 per student.The Tamil Nadu government warned self-financing medical and dental colleges in the state on Thursday that they would face severe consequences if students were charged more than the prescribed fee.

More than 50 students complained to the state health department and the medical education department of the government that colleges were charging fees that were higher than the prescribed rates.

Senthil Kumar, the state health secretary, has warned self-financing medical and dental colleges not to overcharge or face severe consequences, including licence cancellation.

The health secretary issued a two-page warning to the self-financing medical colleges affiliated with the TN Dr. MGR Medical University in response to the complaint.

It is to be noted that admission to medical colleges affiliated to TN Dr. MGR Medical University is done through online counselling based on merit ranks.