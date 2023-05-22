Three lecturers of Maharashtra's medical college get compensation from SC

Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has awarded compensation to three lecturers of the KJ Somaiya Medical College of Maharashtra whose services were terminated and confirmed by the Bombay High Court on April 17, 2007, plus Rs 50,000 to each of them as the litigation cost.

Accepting their contention that they did not take up any employment after removal from the college, a Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal fixed the compensation of Rs 11 lakh to Dr Medha V Joshi, Rs 7.20 lakh to Mrs Anjali Khanvnekar and Rs 7.10 lakh to Dr Smita Karandikar.

The college is directed to pay the amounts within two months, failing which the same will carry interest of 9% per annum.

