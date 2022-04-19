Three blasts rock boys' school in Afghanistan, says police

Three blasts have hit a boys' school in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, according to the AFP.

The Afghan police is currently monitoring the incident, according to AFP. It seems that the blasts occurred in the morning of April 19.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan recently imposed a ban on girls attending high schools in the country, which received wide condemnation from various countries and organizations.

More details are awaited on the blasts in the Kabul school.

