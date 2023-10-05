This UK University Is Offering Course On Magic And The Occult

Representative image

A master's program in "Magic and Occult Science" will soon be available at the University of Exeter starting from from September 2024. Apply for this course at the official website here, if you're interested in learning more about magic and occult science.

The one-year postgraduate programme is one of the first of its kind in the UK to "combine the study of the history of magic with such a wide range of other subjects", the university said on its website.

The University of Exeter is seeking to harness growing interest in the subjects with a course that will explore the history and impact of witchcraft and magic around the world on society and science.

The multidisciplinary degree, which starts in September 2024, will draw on history, literature, philosophy, archaeology, sociology, psychology, drama and religion to show the role of magic on the west and the east.

The aim of this programme is to “build interdisciplinary expertise whilst exploring your specific interests within the long and diverse history of esotericism, witchcraft, ritual magic, occult science, and related topics,” the university stated.

Eligibility

—A 2:1 Honours degree in the social sciences or humanities is required.

— alternative academic background equivalent to degree level, or relevant job experience will be evaluated.

— English proficiency exam scores is required: IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, LanguageCert International ESOL SELT, Study Group Academic English, and others.

— First attempt at Indian Class 12 English (ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala Boards).

ARAM251 Esotericism and the Magical Tradition is a team-taught core module in which students will be taught about key topics such as magic in Greece and Rome, occult texts in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, the history of witchcraft, magic in literature and folklore, deception and illusion, and the history of science and medicine, among others.

“By housing this programme within the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, we place the Arabo-Islamic cultural heritage back where it belongs in the center of these studies and in the history of the “West.” Decolonization, the exploration of alternative epistemologies, feminism, and anti-racism are at the core of this programme,” the university stated.

