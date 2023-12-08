This Australian University Is Offering Scholarships To Indian Meritorious Students; Check Eligibility

Representative pic

Scholarships are available from the University of Queensland in Australia to deserving Indian students. A 20% annual tuition fee reduction for the whole enrolled coursework program, covering the approved credit points available, is part of the High Achievers Award.

The university's admissions committee will determine eligibility when students apply for their studies, thus there is no need for applicants to submit a separate application for this award. Students will get the award offer and the letter of acceptance from the university after fulfilling the requirements.

Eligibility:

Those with an interest must have applied and been accepted into a relevant coursework program beginning in 2024 at the University of Queensland for full-time study.

Unless their study plan specifies otherwise, students must enroll full-time (8 units per semester).

Candidates should have met the program entry rank and English language proficiency requirements.

Students should not have received another scholarship, tuition fee reduction, or rebate from the university.

Candidates should not have received a full scholarship/sponsorship from another organization (applicants with partial scholarships/sponsorships will be considered at the University's discretion).

Eligible subjects:

The High Achievers Award India is applicable to any undergraduate or postgraduate coursework programme comprising at least 16 units at The University of Queensland, except for specific programmes such as:

Bachelor of Arts (Hons)

Bachelor of Science (Hons) with a major in Psychology

Bachelor of Dental Science (Hons),

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (Hons),

Bachelor of Psychological Science (Hons),

Bachelor of Veterinary Science (Hons),

Doctor of Clinical Dentistry,

Doctor of Medicine,

Doctor of Medicine (Ochsner),

Doctor of Medicine (Provisional),

Graduate Certificate in Biostatistics,

Graduate Certificate in Pharmacy Practice,

Graduate Diploma in Biostatistics,

Master of Biostatistics,

Master of Clinical Neuropsychology and Clinical Psychology,

Master of Clinical Pharmacy,

Master of Clinical Psychology,

Master of Counselling,

Master of Dietetics Studies,

Master of Occupational Therapy Studies,

Master of Organisational Psychology,

Master of Physiotherapy,

Master of Physiotherapy Studies,

Master of Psychology,

Master of Speech Pathology Studies,

Master of Sports Coaching,

Master of Sports Medicine