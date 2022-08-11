Things you should discover as an international student abroad

representational image |

Being away from home allows you to step out of your comfort zone, especially as an international student abroad. Here are some tips on exploring and discovering yourself in a new light when you are an international student overseas, as explained by Kunal Mehra, International Educational Consultant, Crimson Education India :

Get a perspective of your place in the world: As you soak up the experience of a new culture it can provide you a moment of solace to reflect on your own life back home and your place in the world. Maybe you'll reconsider your role as a global citizen, and rethink what career you want to pursue beyond university or how you want to create impactful global solutions.

Be a local, not a tourist: As you will be surrounded by a new and different culture, acquaint yourself with the local culture, which will help you in your creative pursuit.

Experience the perks of travelling as a student: As a student, in most countries, you can get access to discounted flights, meals, movies, and museums among a myriad of other savings.

This becomes extra handy if you're studying in a place like Europe or the UK which means you're super close to so many countries and cultures.

Make lifelong friends overseas: We can all feel homesick from time to time, but it’s a great chance to bond with classmates, create a solid support network and build yourself a new home away from home. This can truly be the greatest time of your life.

Dabble in all your passions and hobbies: Universities will often offer you the opportunity to join any number of groups, clubs, sororities, or fraternities. And joining these clubs will not only beef up your CV, but it's a great way to make contacts and pursue your passions.