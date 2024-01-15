Thane Police Files FIR Following Alleged Assault On Girl Inmate By Hostel Caretakers

Crime against Women | Representative Photo

In a shocking turn of events, authorities are now investigating allegations of assault and mistreatment involving girl inmates at a state-run hostel in Ulhasnagar, Thane district. The incident gained attention after a video complaint was lodged with the District Woman and Child Welfare department, prompting the Thane Police to register an FIR.

Details revealed in FIR

The FIR reveals distressing accounts of abuse, with a 16-year-old inmate reportedly facing physical assault from a senior caretaker. Additionally, another caretaker is accused of forcing a girl to massage her legs. According to the victims, the caretakers resorted to threats of transferring them to Bhiwandi remand home if they resisted compliance with their demands.

Ongoing investigation

As of now, no arrests have been made, and an ongoing investigation is actively being pursued by the authorities. The case, registered on January 12, falls under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal investigation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

Local authorities emphasize their dedication to thoroughly examine the allegations and assure appropriate actions against anyone found responsible for wrongdoing. The community awaits further developments as the investigation unfolds, shedding light on this disturbing incident within the government hostel.

