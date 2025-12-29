Tezpur University Marks 100 Days Of Protest, Stakeholders Begin 24-Hour Hunger Strike Demanding VC's Removal | Representative Image

Tezpur (Assam): All stakeholders of Tezpur University, which has been witnessing sustained protests since mid-September against irregularities allegedly committed by Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, began a 24-hour hunger strike on Monday on completion of 100 days of their agitation without any success.

The institute, located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Sonitpur district of Assam, has been paralysed with more intense protests since November 29 as a joint forum of all stakeholders demanded the removal of the beleaguered VC for his alleged involvement in corruption and other forms of irregularities, and the start of an inquiry into his actions.

Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF), a joint platform of students, teachers and non-teaching staffers, expressed disappointment that even after 100 consecutive days of peaceful protest, no concrete resolution or actionable assurance had been provided to remove the VC.

"The stakeholders have strongly condemned the continued impunity enjoyed by the absentee VC Shambhu Nath Singh, despite grave allegations and sustained opposition from within the university community," a TUUF volunteer told PTI.

Singh's prolonged absence, coupled with the inaction of authorities, has pushed the institution into administrative paralysis and eroded public trust, she said.

"The Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA), Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA) and the student community have commenced a 24-hour-long hunger strike from 12 am on Monday, which will continue till 11.59 pm.

"This collective action marks 100 days of continuous democratic struggle -- a period defined not by resolution, but by silence, delay and deepening disappointment," the TUUF member said.

She asserted that through this hunger strike, the stakeholders seek to draw national attention to what they describe as a systemic failure of governance.

"We reiterate that this is not merely a university-specific issue, but a question about the credibility of public institutions and the moral conscience of the system that governs them. We affirm that our movement remains determined and our demand for justice will not fade with time or fatigue," the student added.

The TUUF member further said that the hunger strike stands as a powerful expression of frustration and moral anguish over the "complete lack of accountability" even after 100 days of peaceful protests, memoranda, inquiries and appeals.

"The university fraternity asserts that their struggle has laid bare a deeply disturbing reality -- a system that appears more invested in protecting individuals in power than in safeguarding institutional integrity and student futures," she added.

The situation in Tezpur University had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing the VC and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, even as the state was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the varsity community is also protesting against the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction at the picturesque campus carried out under Singh's administration.

The VC abstained from the campus after the university witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between him and students on September 22, leading to a situation where Singh had to nearly flee from the spot.

Already at least 11 faculty members and senior officials have either resigned from the posts or the university itself since the protests began in September.

