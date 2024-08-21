 Terrifying VIDEO: Class 2 Girl Student Bleeds From Ear After Teacher Slaps Her For Not Doing Homework In Telangana
Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Class 2 Girl Student Bleeds From Ear After Teacher Slaps Her For Not Doing Homework In Telangana | X

Jagtial: In a distressing incident, a girl student was subjected to brutal punishment for not completing her homework at school in Jagtial, Telangana. The teacher hit the girl student studying in class two on her ear so hard that she started bleeding heavily from her ear. A video of the minor girl showing the blood on her book and narrating the ordeal is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred at MPPS TR Nagar School which is located in Jagtial block of Karimnagar district of Telangana. The school is run by the local body and is located in a rural area. The government school teacher hit the second class girl until she started bleeding profusely from her ears. The teacher has been identified as Kumar and the teacher hit the girl for not writing her homework.

The viral video depicts the girl showing her book on which the blood can be clearly seen. Another teacher also shows the ear of the girl where she sustained serious injuries due to the inhumane beating by the teacher. The poor girl's cloth and her ID card also had blood stains which was shown by the other teacher.

Warning: Disturbing video. Viewer's discretion advised

The incident has created a stir in the school and has sparked an outrage on the internet against the teacher. The internet users are demanding strict action against the teacher over the teacher's brutal act and subjecting the small child to such terrifying punishment. The video hit the internet on Wednesday (August 21) and it is being widely shared on social media. They are slamming the teacher over the cruel act.

There are no reports of any action against the teacher in connection with the matter. Strict and swift action should be taken against the teacher as they are not allowed to hit the students.

In another incident, a student lost his vision after being slapped by the teacher at an Army public school in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. There are reports that an FIR has been registered against the teacher and the principal. A class 7 student lost his vision and turned blind after being slapped by the yoga instructor of the school.

