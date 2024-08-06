UP: Girl Student Slaps Youth On Bike After He Allegedly Molested Her While She Was Returning Home From School In Bulandshahr; Watch Video

X

Two youths molested female students while they were returning home from school in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Tuesday.

According to reports, the miscreants, who are reported to have been frequently following these students, attacked them in public while they were in the market. However, displaying courage, one of the students fought back, slapping a youth.

In the video of the incident circulating on social media, the girl can be seen getting off her bicycle and confronting the youth who allegedly molested her.

Reports suggest that, after slapping the man, an altercation began, during which the man also slapped the girl. She responded with a powerful slap before the situation was brought under control by the onlookers from nearby shops.

Soon after the video of the incident surfaced on social media, the Bulandshahr police tweeted that a case had been registered in the matter at Khanpur police station under relevant sections.

उक्त के संबंध में थाना खानपुर पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया हैं। दोनो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) August 6, 2024

The tweet also confirmed that two persons have been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway.

The police have assured the public that appropriate actions are being taken to address the matter of women's safety in the area.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 40-year-old head constable of Uttar Pradesh Police was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Tuesday, police said.

The head constable, Samar Yab, was posted in Shamli district, they said.

According to a statement issued by the office of the senior superintendent of police, Yab's motorcycle was hit from behind by a speeding unidentified vehicle on Pinna-Charthawal road under Kotwali police station.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the accident. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the statement said.