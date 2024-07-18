Terrifying VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Haryana Student Dies By Jumping Off Water Tank In Punjab Over Financial Problems

Terrifying VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Haryana Student Dies By Jumping Off Water Tank In Chandigarh Over Financial Problems | X

Haryana: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student from Haryana studying at Chandigarh University in Punjab's Gharuan village killed self by jumping from a water tank. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth is standing on the edge of the water tank and later jumps off the water tank which was almost 5-storeys high.

The incident occurred in Khanpur village in Kharar on Thursday and the student has been identified as Sumit Chikra. There are reports that the student took the extreme step as he was going through stress due to financial problems. The student also tried to cut his wrist before jumping from the water tank. There are also reports that he was the only son to his parents.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the youth climbed the water tank and is standing on the edge of the tank. It can also be seen that two men are climbing the stairs of the water tank in order to stop the youth from committing suicide. As they reached to the fourth floor of the water tank, the youth noticed them from the top.

Sumit Chikra took few steps back and saw them coming to rescue him. He then ran forward and jumped off the water tank. The person who was recording the incident on his mobile phone can also be heard screaming in shock as the youth was falling towards the ground.

The impact of the jump was such that the youth bounced after falling on the ground and then fell again. The youth died on the spot after falling to the ground. The two men who were climbing the stairs of the water tank, rushed down to check the youth if he was alive.