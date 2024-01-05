Tension At IIT Guwahati Over Student's Mysterious Death

IIT Guwahati | representational pic

Mumbai: Shock has gripped Guwahati’s Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Guwahati) after the tragic death of a student on Jan 1. Pulluri Aishwarya, a fourth-year student of the Electronics and Communications Department at the institute in Assam, was found unconscious on Monday morning in the washroom. When she was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the doctors declared that she was brought dead.

According to a preliminary investigation by the police, Aishwarya, who hailed from Karimnagar in Telangana, was celebrating New Year’s Eve with three of her batchmates at a nightclub, which is around 25km away from the institute.

During the party, she started feeling unwell after which the group checked into a nearby hotel.

DCP, Central Guwahati spoke to FPJ

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Guwahati’s Central Police District, Amitabh Basumatary informed The Free Press Journal (FPJ) that the police received information about the death from GMCH around 11 am on Jan 1, following which a team reached there. The police then informed her family and the staff of IIT-Guwahati.

DCP Basumatary also informed that the deceased’s father refused to file an FIR so a case of natural death was lodged at the Paltan Bazaar Police station.

"Once we get the postmortem report, we can be sure about the cause of death”, the DCP added.

Students tensed after the tragedy

While speaking to the FPJ, a student said that the situation at the institution has been very tense after the incident. On the promise of anonymity, she said that the students were still clueless about the cause of the death but there was chaos on Jan 1 morning after the police visited the campus.

After the parents of the deceased student arrived there it created a more intense situation. “Although we all had to leave for our classes, the entire day went into disarray”, said the student.

While issuing a statement on Tuesday IIT Guwahati said that the institute shared the unfortunate news of the death of a student outside the campus on 31st December 2023.

The institute further added that the cops are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile the Public Relation Officer (PRO), PK Iyer told FPJ that the institute is hopeful that by the end of Thursday they will get the report from the police. He further said that the college will arrange a psychologist for the students who have been affected mentally by this shocking incident.