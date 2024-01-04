 Class 12 Student Commits Suicide After Tiff With Girlfriend
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Representative Image | PTI

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old Class 12 student from a government higher secondary school in Thoraipakkam, identified as K Arivukarasan, allegedly took his own life by jumping into the sea following a dispute with his girlfriend, according to a report by Times of India. The incident unfolded during a New Year celebration at Aavin junction beach near Uthandi, where Arivukarasan had gone with eight friends.

While engaged in festivities on the beach, Arivukarasan went missing, prompting his friends to raise the alarm. Concerned about his disappearance, they informed Arivukarasan's parents and filed a complaint with the police. In response, Kanathur Inspector Parthasarathy and his team, accompanied by fire services personnel, conducted a search operation along the beach. Tragically, Arivukarasan's lifeless body was discovered washed ashore off Juhu beach in Uthandi.

Sparks conversation of mental health

The authorities are treating this heartbreaking incident seriously, and a case has been registered. The sequence of events indicates the distressing impact of personal issues on the mental well-being of young individuals. The incident underscores the importance of addressing mental health concerns among students and raising awareness about seeking support during challenging times.

It is a somber reminder of the need for a supportive environment and mental health resources for students to cope with emotional struggles and interpersonal conflicts. The community mourns the loss of a young life and should reflect on fostering a compassionate atmosphere to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

