Ten Indian students awarded with 100% tuition fee waiver to study at Deakin University, Australia

Official

Ten Indian students have been awarded the Deakin Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship 2023. Each student will receive a 100% tuition fee waiver for the duration of their course and will have the opportunity to participate in the Vice-Chancellor's Professional Excellence Program, which is a development program that will help them explore their personal aspirations and career opportunities through workshops, development meetings, and academic mentorship.

Deakin Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship 2023 awardees are Advay Srivastava, Anjali Mishra, Arushi Shrivastava, Gaurya Singla, Manya Mahajan, Rishika Kapur, Shreshtha Sinha, Simranpreet Kaur Pannu, Sushmitha Singh, and Umang Khandelwal.

“I look forward to witnessing how the skills they gain at Deakin University will help them achieve their vision. I am confident that these young leaders will use their talents to make a difference in the world and strengthen the ties between India and Australia,” she added.

“I am thrilled to embark on a journey of studying film, television, and animation, a long-held dream that is finally becoming a reality. My passion lies in becoming a performer who creates impactful content and stories, inspiring and educating audiences on pressing social matters. This incredible opportunity, through the Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious 100% Scholarship, aligns directly with my aspirations,” shared Advay Srivastava, one of the recipients of Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious 100% Scholarship 2023.

Earlier this year, this initiative was expanded from its initial 4 beneficiaries to now include 10 exceptional students. Building on its legacy of transforming lives, the program has already benefited 36 accomplished Indian scholars. With the latest cohort of winners, this transformative initiative has now touched the lives of 46 outstanding individuals from India.

The scholarship recipients were joined by their parents, who shared their excitement and pride in their children’s achievements. Manya Mahajan’s father expressed, “We are deeply grateful to Deakin University for this remarkable initiative. The recognition of Manya’s hard work and dedication is truly heartwarming.

With an aim to support high-achieving Indian students in their pursuit, Deakin University is also looking forward to awarding 10 such scholarships to deserving Indian students in the year 2024 for enabling their study abroad dreams.

Applications are now open for 2024 scholarships. Apply here – https://www.deakinuniversity.in/vcscholars/

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)