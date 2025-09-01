IBPS RRB CRP XIV 2025: Applications Open For Clerk And PO Vacancies At ibps.in; Check Details Here

IIBPS RRB PO 2024 | Representative Image

IBPS RRB CRP XIV 2025: The Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIV) for Group "A"-Office Assistants Multipurpose (also known as IBPS RRB Clerk) and Group "B"-Office Officers (Scale-I, II & III, also known as IBPS RRB PO) has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), and registration is now open. IBPS RRB PO and Clerk 2025 applications are available on the institute's official website, ibps.in, for qualified applicants.

IBPS RRB CRP XIV 2025: Important dates

Application Deadline: September 21, 2025

Admit Card Release (Prelims): November/December 2025

Prelims Exam: November/December 2025

Prelims Result: December 2025 or January 2026

Admit Card Release (Mains): December 2025 / January 2026

Mains Exam: December 2025 or February 2026

IBPS RRB CRP XIV 2025: Application fees

IBPS RRB PO Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹175 (inclusive of GST)

All other candidates: ₹850 (inclusive of GST)

IBPS RRB SO Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates: ₹175 (inclusive of GST)

All other candidates: ₹850 (inclusive of GST)

IBPS RRB CRP XIV 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to www.ibps.in, the official IBPS website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage's CRP RRBs tab and search for relevant links such as "CRP RRBs-XIV."

Step 3: If you haven't already, register as a new user.

Step 4: Enter your registration information to log in.

Step 5: Fill out the application by providing your personal information, educational background, and preferred posting.

Step 6: Upload files.

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Download or print the confirmation page for your records after submitting the application.

IBPS RRB CRP XIV 2025: Selection process

Office Assistants (Multipurpose):

Preliminary Exam → Main Exam

Final selection based on marks in the Main Exam (provisional allocation).

Officers Scale I:

Preliminary Exam → Main Exam → Interview

Interview conducted by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with NABARD’s assistance.

Officers Scale II (Generalist & Specialist) and Scale III:

Single Online Exam → Common Interview

Shortlisted candidates are called for the interview.

Candidates can visit the official website for more information.