Telangana TOSS Result 2023 OUT For SSC & Inter at telanganaopenschool.org

Telangana Open School Society has released the TOSS results 2023 for SSC and Intermediate students who appeared in this academic session. Applicants can check and download their results now on the official website at telanganaopenschool.org. candidates can check their TS Open 10th result 2023 and TS Open 12th result 2023 by entering their login credentials, date of birth (DoB) and roll number on the result portal.

The final examinations were held from April 25 to May 4, 2023. Students will be required to enter their login credentials such as Roll Number to check . Along with the results, the exam authority has also released a marks memo.

Steps to download Telangana TOSS Open Result 2023:

Visit the official website at telanganaopenschool.org

On the homepage, click on the link available for RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL / MAY - 2023 and RESULTS OF Inter (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL / MAY - 2023.

A new webpage will open, enter your Roll Number to access the result.

Your TS Open SSC result 2023 and TS Open Inter result 2023 will be displayed on the screen, as selected.

Download the same and take a printout for further reference.