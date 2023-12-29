Telangana State Board Releases 2024 TS Inter Exam Date And Timetable

Representative Image

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter Exam Date 2024, and students preparing for the upcoming board exams can access the timetable on the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana intermediate exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM, while the second shift will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The Class 12th exams in 2024 for Telangana will be administered in a pen-and-paper mode.

TS Inter Practical Exams 2024

TS Inter practical exams 2024 for general and vocational courses are scheduled between February 1 and 15, 2024. The English 1st year final practical exam will take place on February 16, 2024.

TS Intermediate 1st Year Timetable 2024

- 2nd Language Paper-I: February 28, 2024

- English Paper-I: March 1, 2024

- Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I: March 4, 2024

- Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I: March 6, 2024

- Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I: March 11, 2024

- Commerce Paper-I, Chemistry Paper-I: March 13, 2024

- Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (for BI.P.C students), Public Administration Paper-I: March 15, 2024

- Geography Paper-I, Modern Language Paper-I: March 18, 2024

TS Intermediate 2nd Year Timetable 2024

- 2nd Language Paper – II: February 29, 2024

- English Paper-II: March 2, 2024

- Botany Paper-II, Mathematics Paper-IIA, Political Science Paper-II: March 5, 2024

- Mathematics Paper- IIB, History Paper-II, Zoology Paper-II: March 7, 2024

- Physics Paper II, Economics Paper II: March 12, 2024

- Chemistry Paper- II, Commerce Paper-II: March 14, 2024

- Public Administration Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths Paper-II: March 16, 2024

- Geography Paper II, Modern Language Paper II: March 19, 2024

TS Inter Admit Card 2024

Students will be given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper thoroughly. Admit cards can be obtained from respective schools, and students must carry a valid ID proof along with the hall ticket to the examination hall for entry.

How to Download TS Inter Time Table 2024

1. Visit the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the Telangana intermediate datesheet link.

3. A PDF will be displayed on the screen.

4. View and download the timetable.

5. Save it for future reference.