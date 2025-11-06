 Telangana Private Professional Colleges Continue Indefinite Strike Over Fee Reimbursement Dues
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana Private Professional Colleges Continue Indefinite Strike Over Fee Reimbursement Dues

Telangana Private Professional Colleges Continue Indefinite Strike Over Fee Reimbursement Dues

Private professional colleges in Telangana, under FATHI, continue their indefinite strike demanding 50% release of ₹10,000 crore fee reimbursement dues. Despite government talks and a new committee, FATHI refuses to withdraw the strike. They plan a massive protest with 10 lakh students if demands aren’t met and accuse officials of harassment through vigilance raids.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Telangana Private Professional Colleges Continue Indefinite Strike Over Fee Reimbursement Dues | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The managements of private professional colleges in Telangana on Wednesday made it clear that their indefinite strike will continue until the government meets their demand.

Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) president Ramesh Babu said the colleges were continuing their strike for three days.

He revealed at a press conference that the government has invited them for talks, but ruled out withdrawing the strike until their demand is met.

FATHI made its stand clear a day after the government constituted a committee for the mobilisation of finances for the fee-reimbursement scheme.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Begins Framing New School Curriculum Under Its Own State Education Policy
Tamil Nadu Begins Framing New School Curriculum Under Its Own State Education Policy
'Gold's Resurgence As A Principal Reserve Asset Highlights Major Transformation In The Global Financial System': CareEdge Ratings
'Gold's Resurgence As A Principal Reserve Asset Highlights Major Transformation In The Global Financial System': CareEdge Ratings
Pune IT Professional Alleges Self-Styled Godwoman Cheated Him Of ₹14 Crore Under Guise Of Healing Daughters’ Ailments
Pune IT Professional Alleges Self-Styled Godwoman Cheated Him Of ₹14 Crore Under Guise Of Healing Daughters’ Ailments
'Dupatta Pulled, Assaulted In Middle Of Street': UP Woman Faces Physical Abuse While Onlookers Busy Filming; Police Call It 'Family Matter'
'Dupatta Pulled, Assaulted In Middle Of Street': UP Woman Faces Physical Abuse While Onlookers Busy Filming; Police Call It 'Family Matter'
Read Also
JNU Election Results 2025: Tight Contest As Counting Underway For Key Posts; Left’s Aditi Mishra...
article-image

The government announced that the committee comprising officials and representatives from the FATHI will study a sustainable free reimbursement scheme through the Trust Bank.

While welcoming the committee, Ramesh Babu said it should be asked to submit the report in one month and not three months as announced.

He said they were demanding that the government release 50 per cent of the fee reimbursement dues.

Alleging that the vigilance raids on colleges reflect a dictatorial attitude, he said a meeting of the faculty of the colleges will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on November 8. About 70,000 teachers will attend the meeting.

Ramesh Babu warned that if their demand was not met, they would stage a massive protest with 10 lakh students.

Read Also
UP Board Exam Datesheet 2026: Class 10 & Class 12 Schedule Out; Details Here
article-image

Accusing Education Commissioner Devasena of harassing the college managements, FATHI demanded her immediate transfer.

The total arrears under the fee reimbursement scheme are to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore. Its leaders said that during the talks held in September, the government had promised to release Rs 1,200 crore in dues before Diwali, but only Rs 300 crore has been disbursed so far.

On a call given by FATHI, around 2,000 professional colleges, including engineering, pharmacy, MBA, MCA, B.Ed and nursing institutions, launched an indefinite shutdown on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Begins Framing New School Curriculum Under Its Own State Education Policy

Tamil Nadu Begins Framing New School Curriculum Under Its Own State Education Policy

HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration 2025 Starts; Check Application Fees Here

HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration 2025 Starts; Check Application Fees Here

Telangana Private Professional Colleges Continue Indefinite Strike Over Fee Reimbursement Dues

Telangana Private Professional Colleges Continue Indefinite Strike Over Fee Reimbursement Dues

JNU Election Results 2025: Tight Contest As Counting Underway For Key Posts; Left’s Aditi Mishra...

JNU Election Results 2025: Tight Contest As Counting Underway For Key Posts; Left’s Aditi Mishra...

Utah University Expands Police Force After Charlie Kirk Assassination Backlash

Utah University Expands Police Force After Charlie Kirk Assassination Backlash