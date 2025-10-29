Telangana: Karimnagar School Attender Arrested Under POCSO Act For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girls; Sent To Remand | File Pic (Representational Image)

Karimnagar (Telangana): A school attender in Karimnagar district has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting minor girl students under the POCSO Act and has been remanded to judicial custody, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a press release, "The accused, has been working as an Office Subordinate/ Attender in a School. The accused has been misbehaving with the victim/ minor girl students of the school for the past few days by touching their sensitive body parts." Subsequently, during the School Celebrations, he took photos with the victim girl students who came to school wearing sarees, and threatened them by saying that he would post the photos by morphing.

On coming to know about the heinous attitude of the accused, the Government Officials, including the District Child and Women Welfare Officer, Child Welfare Committee members, Mandal Education Officer, and Mandal Parishad Development Officer, visited the School and conducted an enquiry with the students.

The allegations were proven to be true, and a report was filed at the Police Station on October 27 by the Headmistress of the School. On the complaint, a case was registered as per the provisions of BNS, POCSO and IT Acts under strong sections and entrusted to an Asst. Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, investigate the case.

The ACP investigated the case expeditiously and it has revealed that the accused committed sexual assault on some minor girl students. Immediately, the SI, and policemen were deputed to apprehend the accused.

The Mandal education officer), speaking to ANI, said that "In this school, a school attender misbehaved with the girls. The Sakhi Team and Bharosa Team came to the school for a meeting on Friday. When they inquired, they got all the information. They took the report and gave it to the District Collector."

He added, "The District Collector, ordered the suspension of the attendant first. Furthermore, the Head Master was also suspended for not informing us about the incident. In addition to that, there are 10 teachers in the school, and they are also working on transferring all 10 teachers to different schools. The attendant's name is Yakub Pasha. He has been working for one and a half years." The accused was arrested and after medical examination, he was produced before the concerned court and sent to judicial remand.

