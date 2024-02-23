Telangana Board Gears Up For 2024 Exam Admit Card Distribution, Check Now

Representational Image

Telangana Board Admit Card 2024 Updates

The Telangana Board is gearing up to distribute the admit cards for the 2024 Board Exams. With less than a week left until the final exams, students can anticipate the release of the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 in the near future. The board had previously posted the exam date sheet for Class 10 and 12 for 2024 on its official website.

As per the date sheet, the TS SSC Exam 2024 is scheduled to commence from March 18, 2024, and the TS Inter Exam 2024 will kick off on February 28, 2024. The exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

TS SSC Exam Admit Card 2024

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education will administer the TS SSC Exam 2023-24 from March 18, 2024, to April 02, 2024. To obtain the admit card, students can follow a few straightforward steps on the official website of the Telangana Board.

How to Download TS SSC Exam Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website.

Access the TS Inter 1st year hall ticket 2024/TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2024 link on the homepage by clicking it.

Provide the necessary login information.

The 2024 TS SSC hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download the hall ticket.

TS Inter Exam Admit Card 2024

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced that the TS Inter Exam 2023-24 will take place from February 28, 2024, to March 03, 2024. Just like the SSC exam, students are able to obtain their admit cards for the exam by following the steps provided on the official website of the Telangana Board.

How to Download Telangana Board Inter Hall Ticket 2024

Go to the official website.

Please select the link for TS Inter 1st year hall ticket 2024/TS Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2024 on the homepage.

Now provide the required login information.

The TS Inter hall ticket 2024 will appear on the screen.

Save and download the hall ticket.