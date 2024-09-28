 Telangana Board Extends Inter First Year Admission 2024-25; Check The New Date Here
Telangana Board Extends Inter First Year Admission 2024-25; Check The New Date Here

The TSBIE announcement states that there are no late fees for admissions to junior colleges in the public and private sectors.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Apply Now | Representational Image

The deadline for first-year intermediate admissions for the academic year 2024–2025 has been extended by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). October 15, 2024 is now the new date for students to finish their admissions. The deadline was previously moved to September 15, 2024.

All junior college administrators, whether from government, private aided, private unaided, cooperative, or residential institutions, have received advice from the TSBIE to make sure the first-year Intermediate student admissions process runs well until the extended deadline.

The official TSBIE notice states, “All the Principals of the Government/Private Aided/Private Un- Aided/Co-Operative/TG Residential/TG Social Welfare Residential/TG Tribal Welfare Residential/TG Model Schools/TG BC Welfare/ TMRJC/KGBV /Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering two year Intermediate Course are informed that, the last date for admissions into 1 year Intermediate for the academic year 2024-25 is extended up to 15-10-2024 with a late fee Rs.500/- for Private Junior Colleges and without a late fee for Government & Government Sector Junior Colleges.”

How to apply?

-Go to either tgbie.cgg.gov.in or acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website.
-Find and click on the TS Intermediate First Year Admission Link once you've arrived at the homepage.
-After being sent to a new page, you will be asked to choose the district in which the applicant wishes to be admitted.
-The screen will display a list of colleges.
-From the list, choose the college of your choice.
-Fill out the admission form and include any necessary attachments.
-Keep a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

